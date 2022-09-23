Ottawa Senators Training Camp Check-In: September 23rd

Yesterday, the Ottawa Senators’ training camp featured an intra-squad scrimmage and routine media availability from several players and staff. Here are some of the more notable details from yesterday:

Group A (Team Alfredsson) featured the team’s projected top line of Brady Tkachuk, Josh Norris, and Drake Batherson, as well as four defensemen considered to be in the mix for a roster spot, who lined up as such:

First group on the ice for Sens practice. And the d-pairings of note:



Holden-Zaitsev

Brannstrom-Bernard-Docker — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) September 22, 2022

I wouldn’t pencil Nick Holden and Nikita Zaitsev in as the third pairing just yet, but it would appear that the club wants Erik Brännström to really have a strong camp to solidify a spot in the top-six. In Holden’s availability below, he mentioned he’s open to playing on the right side if necessary:

"Exciting is a good word that everyone keeps using. So it's awesome for us because we do feel that."#Sens defenceman Nick Holden on the energy around the community as training camp kicks off. pic.twitter.com/SDc5P3mrfH — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 22, 2022

Chris Neil and Chris Phillips took to the role of bench boss in the scrimmage between the appropriately-named Team Neil (featuring Shane Pinto, Mathieu Joseph, Thomas Chabot, and Artem Zub), and Team Phillips (featuring Tim Stützle, Alex DeBrincat, Claude Giroux, and Jake Sanderson). The Stützle line connected for an early goal, while Pinto responded with a tally of his own to even things up.

Travis Hamonic is expected to line up alongside 2020 5th-overall pick Jake Sanderson this year, and the 31-year-old veteran had nothing but good things to say about his play, pointing out that “when he (Sanderson) has the puck between the two of us it’s probably a better thing.” He also talked about how playing for Ottawa last year has helped him become more comfortable in preparation for opening night.

"We know where we want to get and it's going to be a process for us this year, but we are going to work and we are going to get there."



Travis Hamonic on returning to Ottawa for training camp. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/Bqb428AfXv — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 22, 2022

Other player availabilities are linked here: Brady Tkachuk, Alex DeBrincat, Claude Giroux.

In the following clip, head coach D.J. Smith talks about getting his team ready for the start of the season, as well as the group mentality of being done with losing. General manager Pierre Dorion adds that his goal for the Sens this year is to be playing meaningful games through the end of the season and potentially be in a position to add talent at the trade deadline. He also offers updates on the Sens’ injured players, including Ridly Greig and Viktor Lodin.

#Sens head coach D.J. Smith and general manager Pierre Dorion spoke earlier today ahead of training camp opening on Thursday morning.



Watch the full video at the link below.



: https://t.co/w2Lua8t5Q9 pic.twitter.com/6pZUMYh71a — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 22, 2022