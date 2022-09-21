Ottawa Senators Training Camp Check-In: September 21st

With the start of the 2022-23 NHL preseason three days away, the Ottawa Senators released their 59-man training camp roster yesterday. Here are a few notes:

Defensemen Tomas Hamara and Jorian Donovan will represent the Senators’ 2022 NHL Entry Draft class, as both are projected to play in the OHL this year, with Kitchener and Hamilton, respectively. Even though Donovan hasn’t signed an ELC at this point, CHL players are still eligible for training camp.

The roster contains four players on amateur tryout contracts: defenseman Zackary Massicotte, as well as forwards Kyle MacDonald, Reid Valade, and Dalyn Wakely, all previously seen on the rookie camp roster earlier this month.

Players have been divided into three different groups, each with a mix of NHLers and minor-league guys. In each group, you can see the various lines and pairings the coaching staff have envisioned — for example, Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, and Claude Giroux are together on “Team Phillips”, and Thomas Chabot and Artem Zub are featured on “Team Neil”.