Ottawa Senators Training Camp Check-In: Sept 20th

With Ottawa Senators training camp set to kick-off tomorrow, and the first on-ice session scheduled for Thursday, now seems like a good time to revive our Training Camp Check-In feature. We’ll be running mini-posts like this every day that there’s Sens training camp news worth printing from now until the start of the regular season; think of it as a miniature version of Links, News, and Notes focused on the Sens alone. It’ll be a place to drop little tidbits that aren’t quite worthy of their own write-up, but that we all still might want to debate because we’re real Senators hockey freaks like that.

The Prospect Challenge came to an end yesterday afternoon with the Sabres romping 6-3 over the Sens. Outside of a few players, Ottawa struggled yet again — perhaps unsurprisingly considering Shane Pinto and Jake Sanderson once again sat out. Roby Järventie and Angus Crookshank, twice, were the goal scorers.

Trent Mann gave a short interview after the conclusion of the game. He had a high praise for a few players, Crookshank in particular. Crookshank’s one of my darkhorse picks to potentially get in the mix for a spot with the NHL club.

On the whole, the players that seem to have perhaps helped their case over the course of the weekend were Crookshank, Philipe Daoust, Maxence Guenette, and Tomas Hamara. Tyler Boucher also had some good moments, including a rocket of a goal in the first game, but was ineffectual for long stretches as well. As Mann suggested in his interview, Boucher’s progress could be slow at times this season with all the hockey he’s missed recently.

Lastly, the team formally announced their leadership group for the upcoming season. Perfect selections, no notes from me.