Motte Pierre Summer, Suzuki Named Habs’ Captain, and more!

At long last, the NHL season is right around the corner. We’re down to the last few weeks of signings, as teams finalize their opening night rosters, and the Ottawa Senators are no exception.

Ottawa shored up their bottom six yesterday by signing speedy fourth liner and fan favourite Tyler Motte to a one-year deal. The fact that Rangers fans seem extremely upset about this is probably a sign that this is a good decision.

2021 Sens draft pick Oliver Johansson made highlight reels recently with this absolutely incredible goal: