World Junior Rosters, RFA Signings and Women’s Worlds Selection Camps

aThe offseason is truly upon us now, as news begins to die down. Here are some links, news and notes from around the NHL and the hockey world.

The PHWA has announced a cool new mentorship program in partnership with To Hockey With Love, my personal favourite hockey newsletter. The mentorship pairs aspiring writers from marginalized communities with established hockey writers for a few months, and will start this coming season. Here’s the link to learn more and apply.

The World Junior Championships - rescheduled from last winter after a COVID outbreak forced the IIHF to cancel the tournament - are happening this summer, and the rosters have been announced. Sens prospects Ridley Greig, Tyler Kleven, Roby Järventie and Leevi Meriläinen all return from the previous tournament, while Zack Ostapchuk joins Team Canada and 2022 draft pick Tomáš Hamara represents Czechia.

The Women’s Worlds are also set to begin soon. Canada and the USA both started selection camps. Canada’s roster includes many players who were on the 2022 Olympic team and a few familiar names from this year’s gold medal winning u-18 team, notably Jade Iginla, the daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla. Drake Batherson’s sister Mae is also there. The big storyline, though, is that the National teams have finally started paying attention to the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) and the incredible athletes playing there. Several PHF stars were invited to camp, most notably superstar Mikyla Grant-Mentis, formerly of the Toronto Six, who recently became the highest paid women’s hockey player in history after signing with the Buffalo Beauts.

Although we won’t know the full rosters for team Canada or USA for a little while yet, Team Finland has announced their final roster. The most noteworthy (and unsurprising) names are Jenni Hirikoski, one of the best defenders in women’s hockey, and star forward Petra Niemenen. Goaltender Noora Raty was once again left off the team, but clarified on social media that she never attended camp or aimed to participate in this tournament.

RFA signings have been trickling in around the league now that the big free agent frenzy has died down a bit. One that might be of interest to Sens fans is Oliver Kylington, who joins a very crowded blueline in Calgary. The Flames will probably need to trade someone, and it might be nice if the Sens could find their solution on defense there.

