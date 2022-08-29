 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday LNN: Canada Rolls On at Women’s World Championships, Kadri Celebrates and More

It’s the Monday edition of Links, News, and Notes

Olympics: Ice Hockey-Women Semifinal - CAN-SUI George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back for the last edition of Links, News and Notes for the month of August. While I rue the end of summer for many reasons, I am consoled by the fact that Ottawa Senators regular season hockey grows closer by the day. Soon September will bleed into October and it will all be underway. Soon.

