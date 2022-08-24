Ottawa Senators Top 25 Under 25, #18: Angus Crookshank

#18: Angus Crookshank (Last year: 20, Reader Rank: 22)

A year ago, Shaan wrote in his profile of Angus Crookshank that the 2021-22 season would be a big one for the former 5th round pick. I don’t know if that cursed him or something, but Crookshank ended up getting injured before the season even started and not playing a single game last season.

For that reason, much of Crookshank’s profile from last year still applies. He’s a versatile forward who’s good at creating chances and getting pucks on net. He’s put up decent points at every level, most notably in the NCAA where he came close to a point per game every season. He also didn’t look out of place at the pro level in his brief stint with the Belleville Senators in 2020-21, when he put up 16 points in 19 games. He might not turn into anything, but he’s shown enough flashes of top-six potential that it’s at least worth keeping an eye on him.

The only update I can provide about Crookshank is that he made several appearances in the press box last year, hanging out with the IR squad:

Sanderson, Lodin and Greig are all in attendance tonight. pic.twitter.com/uBZaXwyedN — Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) April 8, 2022

(he’s beside Chabot in the above picture)

A major knee injury during a key developmental year absolutely sucks, but Crookshank says he’s 100% healthy and ready to go for training camp. Now 22, he’ll be one of the older prospects on the Belleville Senators, in a year that will hopefully - finally - show us what the Sens really have in him.

He joins a deep pool of prospects on the left side, especially now that we know Ridly Greig’s injury isn’t too serious. Whether or not we see him in Ottawa this year will depend on how well he’s recovered from his injury. Don’t forget about him just because he’s been away for a bit!