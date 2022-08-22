Monday LNN: Canada wins WJC, NHL Free Agency and More!

Welcome back for another Monday edition of the Links, News, and Notes:

As you may have heard, Canada triumphed over Finland in the finals of the World Junior Championships on Saturday night. It was a very dramatic game! Mason McTavish did this in overtime:

MASON MCTAVISH WITH THE GOLD MEDAL SAVING SAVE! pic.twitter.com/g8L8aZYbk0 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) August 21, 2022

Speaking of the World Juiors, Corey Pronman has an article with an analysis of the Standouts and Disappointments from the tournament. Sens fans will be pleased to know that both Ridly Greig and Roby Jarventie were includes in the standouts section.

With Nazem Kadri signed, virtually all of the free agents are now spoken for. ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski and Kristen Shilton have grades for all of the signings.