Weekly Question: Which is your Favourite Turris Overtime Goal?

When you think of the Ottawa Senators teams from the 2010s, the fist names that come to mind are likely Erik Karlsson, Mark Stone, and Craig Anderson — but not too far behind the big three is a group that includes Kyle Turris. As Shaan correctly observed in yesterday’s Five Thoughts, Turris had a hand in some of the Sens’ big play-off moments of the decade. Count me as one of those who is skeptical of any given player’s ability to be consistently “clutch”, but there can be no doubt that Turris scored some absolutely critical goals. Now that he’s retired, it feels like a good time to look back at the best moments from his time in Ottawa.

This edition of the Weekly Question is a pure nostalgia play: which is your favourite Turris Overtime Goal? I suppose I could have been even more precise: which is your favourite Turris Overtime Goal against the New York Rangers in the play-offs, scored against Henrik Lundqvist, in the first overtime?

One’s a lot prettier than the other, a vintage Turris snap shot:

Boy, almost nobody could shoot the puck on a snapper quite like Turris in his prime.

But the other OT winner has the added bonus of coming in a series that the Sens ended up winning, and further was part of the magical 2017 run:

So, which is it Sens fans? Maybe you were at one of the games? Maybe you have a particularly vivid memory from the celebration after the fact? Let us know in the comments below.