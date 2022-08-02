Putting the Ottawa Senators’ Required Improvement in Context

The Ottawa Senators need to make a gigantic leap up the standings if they want to participate in the play-offs next year. Fans of the team are likely very familiar with the number 27, the margin by which they failed to qualify for last year’s post-season. There can be no doubt that the team’s roster will be greatly improved, and anything but a substantial change in the end-of-season position will be a disappointment. However, expectations are riding high in the nation’s capital: you don’t shove all of your chips into the middle like Pierre Dorion did this off-season just to miss out on all the fun.

A fun parlour game for Sens fans to pass the dog days of summer has been breaking down just how exactly, Ottawa can be improved by 27 points. The rationale is usually a combination of the addition of Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux, and to a lesser degree Jake Sanderson, along with better health for several of the core players that missed substantial time this past season. As of this writing, however, I have yet to see anyone attempt to quantify just how likely a 27 point improvement really is. It seems like a big ask, and certainly that type of jump doesn’t happen often, but just how common an occurrence is it really? The answer is that since 2007-08, 15 full NHL seasons, there have been fifteen instances where a team improved by at least 27 points versus their year prior. He’s a (massive) table with all of the raw data in case you wanted to sort through it yourselves:

Team Records YEAR ANA ARZ BOS BUF CAR CBJ CGY CHI COL DAL DET EDM FLA L.A MIN MTL N.J NSH NYI NYR OTT PHI PIT S.J STL T.B TOR VAN VGK WPG WSH YEAR ANA ARZ BOS BUF CAR CBJ CGY CHI COL DAL DET EDM FLA L.A MIN MTL N.J NSH NYI NYR OTT PHI PIT S.J STL T.B TOR VAN VGK WPG WSH 07-08 102 83 94 90 92 80 94 88 95 97 115 88 85 71 98 104 99 91 79 97 94 95 102 108 79 71 83 88 0 76 94 08-09 91 79 116 91 97 92 99 104 69 83 111 85 93 79 89 93 106 88 61 95 83 99 99 117 92 66 81 100 0 76 108 09-10 89 107 91 100 80 79 90 112 95 88 102 62 77 101 84 88 103 100 79 87 94 88 101 113 90 80 74 103 0 83 121 10-11 99 99 103 96 91 81 94 97 68 95 104 62 72 98 86 96 81 99 73 93 74 106 106 105 87 103 85 117 0 80 107 11-12 80 97 102 89 82 65 90 101 88 89 102 74 94 95 81 78 102 104 79 109 92 103 108 96 109 84 80 111 0 84 92 12-13 113 87 106 82 72 94 72 132 67 82 96 77 62 101 94 108 82 70 94 96 96 84 123 97 103 68 97 101 0 87 97 13-14 116 89 117 52 83 93 77 107 112 91 93 67 66 100 98 100 88 88 79 96 88 94 109 111 111 101 84 83 0 84 90 14-15 109 56 96 54 71 89 97 102 90 92 100 62 91 95 100 110 78 104 101 113 99 84 98 89 109 108 68 101 0 99 101 15-16 103 78 93 81 86 76 77 103 82 109 93 70 103 103 87 82 84 96 100 101 85 96 104 98 107 97 69 75 0 77 120 16-17 105 70 95 78 87 108 94 109 48 79 79 103 81 86 106 103 70 94 94 102 98 88 111 99 99 94 95 69 0 87 118 17-18 101 70 112 62 83 97 84 76 95 92 73 78 96 98 101 71 97 117 80 77 67 98 100 100 94 113 105 73 109 114 105 18-19 80 86 107 76 99 98 107 84 90 93 74 79 86 71 83 96 72 100 103 78 64 82 100 101 99 128 100 81 93 99 104 19-20 78 87 117 80 95 95 93 84 108 96 46 97 91 75 90 83 80 91 94 93 73 104 101 74 110 108 95 91 101 94 105 2021 63 79 107 54 117 70 81 81 120 88 70 105 116 72 110 86 66 94 104 88 75 85 113 72 92 110 113 73 120 92 113 21-22 76 57 107 75 116 81 111 68 119 98 74 104 122 99 113 55 63 97 84 110 73 61 103 77 109 110 115 92 94 89 100

Some notes on the data:

The good news for Sens fans is that with fifteen occurrences in fifteen seasons, we see an average of one team per year that meets the required threshold. It’s also good news that most of the big improvements have come in the back half of the sample and that two such cases were just last year: the Flames and the Kings. It’s far from impossible and it’s even been happening recently!

The bad news is that 15 out of 425 is a measly 3.5% of seasons. It doesn’t happen a lot. The worse news is that fully four of the fifteen came during the shortened 2012-13 season when the standings were particularly chaotic and the sample was the absolute smallest. Sustaining a very large improvement over 82 games is a lot harder than the mere 48 that every team played that season. The real number is probably closer to eleven out of 394, or 2.8%.

Where does that leave the Ottawa Senators’ 2022-23 play-off aspirations? Firmly in the realm of possible but highly unlikely — but maybe that will just make what comes next all the sweeter.