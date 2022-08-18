- With the season nearing its start, the NHL and NHLPA are looking for ways to ensure that players, staff and fans are all safe throughout the season. It was announced this week that the NHL would implement a COVID-19 Protocol for the upcoming season. Most notably, players will no longer be required to be vaccinated.
- Team Canada is looking good at the World Junior as they head into the semi-finals after they beat Switzerland 6-3. Unfortunately for Sens fans, this win came at a potentially high cost. Sens prospect Ridly Greig was ruled out in the second period after sustaining what seems to be a shoulder injury. We’ll keep an eye on his status.
- Team USA didn’t see the same success, as they were upset by the Czech team who beat them 4-2. Team Canada will now face Team Czech as Team Sweden and Team Finland square off in the second semi-final matchup.
- On the women’s side, Team Canada has announced the roster for the 2022 IIHF World Championship. The tournament will be held in Denmark starting on August 27th. It is unusual for the women’s tournament to happen in the same year as the Olympics but this is all good news for growing the game and developing the women’s hockey program.
- Do you have a passion for music and the Calgary Flames? Then you’re in luck! The Calgary Flames are looking for an organist to cover their games and all you need is a knowledge of hockey music and the ability to perform in front of big crowds.
- Marc Crawford’s daughter is following in her father’s hockey footsteps but in a different way. Katie Crawford is studying the effects of the mental health struggles among NHL players and how the stigma around getting help is still very strong. It’s an interesting topic to discuss and one that the NHL has not paid nearly enough attention to over the years.
Filed under:
COVID-19 Protocol, International Hockey Update, Mental Health Stigma and More
Thursday’s Edition of the Links, News and Notes
Loading comments...