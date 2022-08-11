Edmonton Loses a Great Fan, World Juniors Update, Bergeron Stays in Boston and More

Is the offseason over yet? With the World Juniors underway, we are getting a taste of hockey but it’s not the same as scratching our NHL itch. While things have definitely slowed down, we still have some news to share from around the league.

Edmonton Oilers fans have been waiting for their endless years of on-ice suffering to come to an end. They’ve seen talent come and go with little success but one superfan has mattered the most through it all: Ben Stelter was a 6-year-old who was battling brain cancer before he was even 5 years old. His father announced yesterday that Ben had passed away after heroically fighting through a hard journey. Players and several members of the organization expressed their sadness and shared their memories with little Ben.

There isn’t as much excitement around the World Juniors this year. Part of it is likely the timing but no doubt the black cloud hanging over Hockey Canada isn’t helping matters. That being said, the tournament is ongoing and there is a lot to be on the look out for as a Sens fan. Team Canada opened the tournament with a 5-2 win against Latvia last night. Ridly Greig scored Canada’s fourth goal while prized prospect Connor Bedard opened the scoring. Meanwhile, Sens prospect Zack Ostapchuk has played his way from healthy scratch to third line winger alongside Greig.