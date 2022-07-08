 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ottawa Senators Select Tyson Dyck 206th Overall

With their final selection, the Sens opt for a Canadian centreman out of the BCHL

2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

With their final pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Ottawa Senators opted for Canadian centreman Tyson Dyck.

Dyck was projected by some experts to go slightly higher than 206th. He had a great 2021-22 season with Cranbrook of the BCHL, scoring at well over a point-per-game pace, and has committed to UMass next season.

It will almost certainly be a while before Tyson Dyck gets anywhere near the NHL, but it will certainly be interesting to see how he does in the NCAA next year.

Welcome to the Senators, Tyson!

