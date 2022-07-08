Ottawa Senators Select Tyson Dyck 206th Overall

With their final pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Ottawa Senators opted for Canadian centreman Tyson Dyck.

#GoSensGo select Tyson Dyck 206th overall. I ranked him 108th overall.



Top Remaining Forwards:



1. Mathew Ward (43rd)

2. Brandon Lisowsky (44th)

3. Brayden Schuurman (48th)



Top Remaining Defensemen:



1. Yegor Gribkov (30th)

2. Elmeri Laakso (45th)

3. Jake Livanavage (49th) pic.twitter.com/cuBUJhH5HR — Patrick Bacon (@TopDownHockey) July 8, 2022

Dyck was projected by some experts to go slightly higher than 206th. He had a great 2021-22 season with Cranbrook of the BCHL, scoring at well over a point-per-game pace, and has committed to UMass next season.

Tyson Dyck can rip it – here's one of his 34 goals last season. With 75 points in 54 games, he was named to the BCHL All-Rookie Team. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/4m9Djhs6P0 — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) July 8, 2022

It will almost certainly be a while before Tyson Dyck gets anywhere near the NHL, but it will certainly be interesting to see how he does in the NCAA next year.

Welcome to the Senators, Tyson!