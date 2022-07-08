Ottawa Senators Select Kevin Reidler 151st Overall

While it’s a weak goalie class, it never hurts to ensure the prospect pool has talent across all positions. The Senators opted to go with Kevin Reidler out of Sweden. The 17-year-old is massive in terms of size and 6’6” and 201lbs, he definitely fits what the Sens usually target. He was not rated as a top-10 goalie as per the NHL but that could be due to his younger age and not a large enough sample size. He played on both the AIK J18 and AIK J20 teams last season and put up some very promising numbers.

Reidler was projected to be picked in the 6th round so the Sens didn’t overreach with him. Seeing as goalies take much longer to develop and Reidler still doesn’t have much experience under his belt, I expect Reidler to stay in Sweden for at least another couple of years.

Reidler may not have NHL connections but his grandfather played over 350 games of pro hockey in Sweden and has represented the national team at the Olympics. Here is a very small sample of Kevin’s work courtesy of @SensProspects

Not a lot of footage out there on 6'6 goalie Kevin Reidler, but here's a nice shootout save



Welcome to the Senators, Kevin!