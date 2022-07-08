Ottawa Senators Select Cameron O’Neill 143rd Overall

With the 143rd pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Ottawa Senators select 6’1 forward Cameron O’Neill from the Tri-City Storm of the USHL, and the 77th-ranked North American skater (Central Scouting). He’ll take part in his first full USHL season in 2022-23, as he only played 4 games for the Storm this year.

With the 143rd overall selection, the Ottawa Senators select Cameron O'Neill (F)#GoSensGo | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/wYEEPoXZ9X — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) July 8, 2022

O’Neill spent most of the year with Mount St. Charles Academy in U18 AAA play. It’s not a league you see often in a pre-draft year, but he nevertheless dominated the competition with 57 goals and 76 assists in 62 games. Following his next season, he will begin his collegiate career at UMass in 2023-24, and it will definitely be interesting to see how well he handles the jump in quality of competition across the three levels of play.

The Senators have three picks remaining, one in each of the final three rounds of the draft.

Welcome to Ottawa, Cameron!