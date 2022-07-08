 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ottawa Senators Select Tomas Hamara 87th Overall

A third European skater, and their second left-shot defenseman of the draft.

By Shaan Malik
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round 2-7 Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

With the 87th pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Ottawa Senators select Czech defenseman Tomas Hamara, from the Liiga club Tappara.

Hamara split time with Tappara’s Liiga squad and the U20 team. He posted 6 goals and 19 assists in 35 games with his fellow developing players, and 2 assists in 24 games with the big club.

Publicly available rankings are higher on Hamara as opposed to Ottawa’s other selections so far. Listed on Elite Prospects, he’s ranked as high as 46th by TSN’s Craig Button, and as low as 76th by McKeen’s Hockey. A certified steal by Pierre Dorion.

The aforementioned Elite Prospects describes him as “A fluid, offensive defender who blends a great deal of deception into his rush patterns and transitional game. Above-average puck skils”.

Furthermore, Elite Prospects’ director of European scouting, Lassi Alanen, has Hamara listed as the best U20 Liiga defender this year in terms of generating and depressing rush chances.

A left-shot defenseman, Hamara will further improve Ottawa’s strongest organizational position, joining Thomas Chabot, Jake Sanderson, Erik Brannstrom, Tyler Kleven, and fellow 2022 draftee Filip Nordberg. Speaking of Chabot, the star defencemen has been somewhat of a role model for Hamara throughout his young career.

Welcome to Ottawa, Tomas!

