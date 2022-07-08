Ottawa Senators draft Oskar Pettersson with the 72nd overall pick

Trent Mann and co. went back to Sweden with their first third-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Ranked as a potential later-round pick due to his skating deficiencies, Pettersson is a hard-working power forward that loves to play straight-line hockey, crashing the net and potting a lot of his goals around the crease. He started the year with Rögle’s U18 squad for four games before moving up to their top U20 team, where he played 46 games (25G, 11A).

The Senators staff would’ve gotten a good luck at Pettersson at the recent U18s, where he had a goal and four assists in six games for Team Sweden.

Welcome to Ottawa, Oskar!