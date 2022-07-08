Senators Draft Filip Nordberg 64th Overall

After trading away his first two picks in the 2022 entry draft yesterday, Ottawa Senators General Manager Pierre Dorion said that he was considering trading up in the second round, so that he could select higher than 64th.

Instead, Dorion opted to keep the pick he had acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning, drafting Swedish defenseman Filip Nordberg.

Nordberg is a pretty off-the-board pick, as most Sens picks tend to be. He’s a 6’4, 207 lb left shot defenseman who put up 27 points in 42 games in Södertälje SK J20 last year.

#GoSensGo select Filip Nordberg 64th overall. I ranked him 156th overall.



Top Remaining Forwards:



1. Kirill Dolzhenkov (9th)

2. Jordan Dumais (20th)

3. Servac Petrovsky (27th)



Top Remaining Defensemen:



1. Ty Nelson (25th)

2. Yegor Gribkov (30th)

3. Mats Lindgren (36th) pic.twitter.com/Hdk4nnEJJG — Patrick Bacon (@TopDownHockey) July 8, 2022

Welcome to Ottawa, Filip Nordberg!