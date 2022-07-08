 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Senators Draft Filip Nordberg 64th Overall

The 6’4 Swedish defenseman is a very Sens pick

By Beata
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

After trading away his first two picks in the 2022 entry draft yesterday, Ottawa Senators General Manager Pierre Dorion said that he was considering trading up in the second round, so that he could select higher than 64th.

Instead, Dorion opted to keep the pick he had acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning, drafting Swedish defenseman Filip Nordberg.

Nordberg is a pretty off-the-board pick, as most Sens picks tend to be. He’s a 6’4, 207 lb left shot defenseman who put up 27 points in 42 games in Södertälje SK J20 last year.

Welcome to Ottawa, Filip Nordberg!

