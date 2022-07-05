2022 NHL Draft Profiles: Goalies

In the final installment of our draft preview series, we take a look at some of the top goalie prospects in the 2022 draft. While the Sens will probably not place a high priority on picking a goalie in the higher rounds, they very well could still have a goalie pick in the plan; especially considering the team’s future at the position is far from settled.

The Senators opted to not use any of their 2021 picks on a goalie seeing as they had picked Finland’s Leevi Merilainen in 2020 and Mads Sogaard from Denmark in 2019. Since this year’s draft class doesn’t forecast to have a goalie chosen in the first round, the Senators could potentially nab one of the top ‘tenders in the second or third round.

The class for goalies this year is not expected to be remarkable; none of the projected top goalies are expected to be elite or at least not in the short term.

Let’s take a look at the top-4 rated goalies going into the 2022 NHL draft.

Goalies Name Position Team League Height Weight Date of Birth Name Position Team League Height Weight Date of Birth Tyler Brennan G Prince George WHL 6''4" 185 lbs 09/27/2003 Topias Leinonen G JYP Jr. FIN-JR 6''5" 233 lbs 01/25/2004 Hugo Havelid G Linkoping Jr. SWE-JR 5'10" 170 lbs 01/01/2004 Ivan Zhigalov G Sherbrooke QMJHL 6'3" 161 lbs 04/30/2003