Ottawa Senators Sign Mathieu Joseph to Four Year Contract

On Thursday evening, the Ottawa Senators announced that they’d reached an agreement on a four-year contract with Mathieu Joseph:

The 25 year-old was acquired at the trade deadline as part of the Nick Paul trade, and the speedy winger impressed in his brief time in Ottawa with 12 points in 11 games. While it would likely be a mistake to assume that he can come anywhere close to that production in a full season, his previous career high point total is 26 after all, Joseph brings stellar defensive play at both 5v5 and on the penalty kill. With the contract covering many of his prime years, it seems quite likely that he’ll live up the 2.95M AAV. He’s a useful player who should be chomping at the bit to see what he can do in an expanded role.

All in all, it’s a nice change to see the team stock their depth roster spots with talented youngsters rather than the over-the-hill vets of old. Another tidy piece of business in the Summer of Pierre.