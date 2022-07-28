Kyle Turris Honoured, Ongoing Team Canada Investigations, Paul Byron Heroics and More

We are certainly entering the less exciting phase of the off season. With all the draft and free agency charm behind us, we now wait for the random trade or piece of news. The wait for the upcoming season will be long especially for Sens fans who anticipate a season like no other. That being said, there’s always something happening in the hockey world so let’s see what this week had in store for us.

Kyle Turris will always have a special place in Ottawa both for his contributions on and off the ice. He seems to be very well liked everywhere and deservingly so. This week, the BCHL introduced a new award in honour of Turris, a BCHL alumni. Each team will have a chance to nominate a player who goes above and beyond in their community with the goal of presenting the award to 18 different players by the end of the season.

Hockey Canada investigations are ongoing and the more details are brought the light, the more disdain everyone has for the entire organization. After the second day of the investigations, it seems there won’t be much change coming as Scott Smith is not planning to step down and Team Canada will continue to participate in the upcoming World Juniors tournament. With the amount of settlements that have been paid out the past few years, it’ll take a while before Hockey Canada earns anyone’s trust back. While the government has been quick to pull funding and demand for action, it seems the federal government may have also known and did nothing about the 2018 allegations. It’s a cover-up with many layers and it’s all unravelling quickly.

The offseason for many NHLers includes endless hours of golfing and relaxing by the lake. For one pilot, Byron and his family were at the right place at the right time to save his life. Byron alongside his father in law, brother in law and a man on a watercraft (Serge Labelle) were nearby a crash scene that saw a pilot land in the water. He was thankfully saved and Byron made sure to share the credit.

When the Sens win the Cup, I am definitely getting me a 3D Stanley Cup replica. Wouldn’t you?