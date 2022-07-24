Weekly Question: What Is One More Thing That The Sens Need This Summer?

It’s been one of the best summers in a long time for the Ottawa Senators and their fans. In case you needed a reminder but Claude Giroux is an Ottawa Senator!! Sometimes, it really doesn’t feel real. It’s been a while since we’ve gotten some groundbreaking Sens news but I don’t think the team is done for the summer yet.

While the consensus is that a top-4 defenseman is what’s needed to complete the roster overhaul, what else could get us even more excited for the upcoming season?

Wade Redden is back and Chris Phillips seems to be quite involved with the team. The icing on the cupcake would be bringing the heart and soul of this franchise back, the true King of Ottawa, Daniel Alfredsson. I doubt anyone cares what role he would play but having him officially back on the team would surely add some magic to a summer that’s had nothing but good news.

While the Melnyk daughters have done a good job being involved in as many Sens events as possible, how stable are they as owners going forward? With all due respect to the young ladies, is their financial state any better than that of their father? How great would it be to finally tie end up our never-ending ownership issues with a big name acquiring the team? I think it would be nice to have Anna and Olivia Melnyk on as minority owners if it means that much to them but for the Sens to sustain their success, we need stronger ownership.

As with many things that went wrong under Eugene Melnyk, the official Ottawa Senators Foundation cut ties with the team back in 2020. The foundation rebranded itself as the Ottawa-Gatineau Youth Foundation after an ugly battle with the team. The foundation was a pride of the team and it did a lot of good for the community. It would be great to see a bit of a reconnection to the old foundation even though the team kind of did its own spin on a charitable arm.

so, what do you think? Is there one more thing you’re hoping for this off-season?