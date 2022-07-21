Thursday LNN: Matthew Moving on From Calgary + More

- After losing Johnny Gaudreau to free agency, the Calgary Flames could soon see another star player leave in Matthew Tkachuk. The 24-year-old winger, and 6th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Draft, has notified his team that he doesn’t intend to sign a long-term deal this year. He’ll be able to accept a one-year qualifying offer with the Flames worth $9M, and will be a UFA at the end of the 2022-23 season. Look for the Flames to move him soon, and recoup some future assets.
- As far as Sens contract news goes, it’s been tranquil this week. Ottawa signed a single player, forward Rourke Chartier to a one-year, two-way deal on Monday. Chartier was a decent vet for the Belleville Senators last season, contributing 25 points in 33 games.
- A couple of interviews featuring the team’s two major forward acquisitions are linked below:
- Claude Giroux on The Drive, on Monday:
Claude Giroux: You can't be looking at the big picture, we need to take one step at a time— TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) July 18, 2022
LISTEN: https://t.co/kqqgywzG77
- Alex DeBrincat on NHL Network, on Tuesday:
"I was pretty shocked."@Brinksy97 joined #NHLTonight to talk about his Draft day trade to the @Senators. pic.twitter.com/QiNNnABJOU— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) July 19, 2022
- As more details are revealed regarding Hockey Canada’s ongoing sexual abuse scandal, one particularly frightening detail is pertaining to the organization’s National Equity Fund. Paid for by player registration fees, the fund previously known to go towards safety, wellness, and equity initiatives, has also been used to settle sexual assault claims. It’s difficult to square the idea that player fees were being used in this way. Hockey Canada released a statement yesterday, indicating they will not be using the National Equity Fund to settle sexual abuse cases in the future.
