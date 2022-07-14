Josh Norris Signs Long Term

The Ottawa Senators and Josh Norris have agreed to a long term extension which will see the Michigan native under contract for another eight seasons at a cap hit of $7.95M.

News Release: The #Sens have signed forward Josh Norris to an eight-year, $63.6M (7.95M AAV) contract: https://t.co/G838pQIYAn pic.twitter.com/K5sWpsR19m — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) July 14, 2022

Norris, 23, has played 125 games for the Senators since 2019-20, compiling 52 goals and 38 assists over that span. Last season, the powerplay sniper put up a whopping 35 goals in 66 games, a pace which would have seen him crack the 40 goal mark had he been healthy enough to play a full 82 game season.

The Norris extension joins the long list of fantastic news Sens fans have received over the past week, as the American pivot joins Brady Tkachuk, Thomas Chabot and Drake Batherson as star players who have committed long term to the franchise.

Congrats on the pay day, Josh! Sens fans are thrilled to have you around for another eight years.

And, kids, always remember:

Forecheck.

Backcheck.

Paycheck.