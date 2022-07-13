Connor Brown Traded to the Washington Capitals

Pierre Dorion continues to be busy on his quest to redeem his reputation as a competent general manager. With the newest additions to the team and the hopeful potential of adding a top-4 defenseman; it was obvious Dorion would need to clear some cap space. He did a good job unloading Matt Murray’s contract but with a Norris extension on the horizon, another move was needed.

Connor Brown’s name has been in the rumour mills for a couple of weeks now. His name has been tied to several teams showing there is interest in him. He was most recently linked to the Edmonton Oilers this morning but something must have fallen through as the Senators and Capitals just announced that Brown was traded in return for a 2024 second-round pick.

Most Sens fans would tell you it’s a very underwhelming return but most Sens fans are also still on a high from the Claude Giroux signing, that they simply don’t care. With all the talks surrounding Connor Brown lately, Dorion could have surely found a better trade partner who could give up at least an additional pick. That being said, Dorion isn’t done and this move could simply be a bridge to something more drastic about to happen and we can all agree, Dorion has earned some trust from us over the past couple of days.

Connor Brown came to Ottawa via a trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs. We didn’t think much of him at the time but after playing almost 200 games and 117 points in Ottawa, it’s safe to say he left quite the memorable mark. Brown always found a way to contribute, he was a much-needed stable force on the team and more often than not a great asset. He is without a question replaceable but that doesn’t mean he won’t be missed.

Good luck in Washington, Brownie! You’ll always be remembered fondly in Ottawa.