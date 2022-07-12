Ottawa Senators Acquire Cam Talbot From Minnesota Wild in Exchange for Filip Gustavsson

A day after trading Matt Murray to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Ottawa Senators have made another goaltending change, acquiring Cam Talbot from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Filip Gustavsson.

News Release: The #Sens have acquired goaltender Cam Talbot from @mnwild in exchange for goaltender Filip Gustavsson: https://t.co/5I2dVOX4Zl pic.twitter.com/G0REZ9MdbX — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) July 12, 2022

Talbot, 35, has spent the last two seasons with the Wild, the most recent of which saw him post a 32-12-4 record and a .911 save percentage. His 396-game NHL career has also included time with the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, and Calgary Flames, and he’s put up at least that aforementioned .911 in seven of nine seasons.

As for Gustavsson, the 24-year-old was acquired in the deal which sent Derick Brassard to the Pittsburgh Penguins back in 2018. He drew attention as a potential goaltender of the future with a sparkling .931 save percentage in 9 games in 2020-21 but dropped to an abysmal .892 in 18 games this year.

Talbot is currently under contract at a cap hit of roughly $3.67M ($3.0M salary this season) and will be a UFA next July, while Gustavsson, an RFA at the end of the year, has a cap hit of under $800k. Both are on one-way deals.

It’s a small deal, but one which indicates that Senators are making a serious push to become a contender this year. Expect at least a couple more moves to follow in the next several days.