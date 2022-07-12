The Ottawa Senators have placed Michael Del Zotto on waivers for the purposes of a buyout.

The buyout replaces the $2m cap hit and $2.25m salary for this season with a cap hit of $500k this season and $750k in 23-24 (per CapFriendly). The real money is $750k in both years.

Del Zotto’s rough start to his year as a Senator with poor performance and frequent scratches earned him a trip to Belleville, though his play was entirely decent when he returned to the big club in March.

He’s a victim of depth too with the addition of Travis Hamonic at the deadline, Jake Sanderson expected to stick with the club in the fall, and hope that one (or both) of Jacob Bernard-Docker and Lassi Thomson could make the move from Belleville. Add in the hope of adding the top-4 D that is widely rumoured to be on the Sens shopping list, that’s a crowded blue line.

That is it for the regular buyout window, as the players had to be placed on waivers by today for that, though stay tuned to what could be a big opening of free agency for the Sens tomorrow.