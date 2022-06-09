Poulin In The NHL, Playoff Updates, Cassidy Out and More

- The Montreal Canadiens have had their fair share of questionable moves recently. However, as much as it pains me to write this, this week they made an unquestionably positive one. The Habs announced this week that they have hired one of the best hockey players of our generation, Marie-Philip Poulin, as a player development consultant. This isn’t just good for their credibility, but Poulin brings in a vast amount of knowledge and her skills on the ice will without a doubt transfer to her new role. We’re not jealous, not at all.
- The Edmonton Oilers’ dream of justifying bringing in Evander Kane has officially died. They fought hard (and at times dirty) but on Monday, the Colorado Avalanche swept the series with an overtime win. They at least ended the series with an exciting game.
- The Tampa Bay Lightning are just so good. They’re fun to watch, hard to beat, and (mostly) easy to cheer for. When it seemed like the Rangers had a good grip on the series leaving home up 2-0, the Lightning answered back with their home ice games and tied the series. It should be a fun ending to that series as well. While the Rangers have earned their place in these playoffs, a Bolts vs Avs Stanley Cup final may be the most skilled and most entertaining final we’ve seen in a while.
- Bruce Cassidy came to Boston and took the league by storm. He has managed to rise to an elite level of coaching and has definitely become a valued asset around the league. It seems the Boston Bruins didn’t get that memo, on Monday Cassidy was relieved of his duties The news came as a shock to many including Cassidy himself who was clearly crushed when asked to comment shortly thereafter. I doubt Cassidy will be without a job for long and frankly while the Sens aren’t really looking for a coach, he very well could be next in line if Ottawa struggles to start next year.
- The story of the young lady who was assaulted by eight players in the aftermath of a Hockey Canada event in 2018 is taking a twist. A parliamentary subcommittee is now looking into the settlement, questioning if any taxpayer money was used to cover up the assault that took place. The decision on whether an investigation will take place or not has been delayed and an update should be finalized next Monday.
