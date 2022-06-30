Senators Promote Mann, Hire Bowness

Trent Mann and Ryan Bowness got an early Canada Day gift as the Ottawa Senators announced that both would become Assistant General Managers to Pierre Dorion earlier today.

News Release: #Sens promote Trent Mann, hire Ryan Bowness as assistant general managers: https://t.co/L8soMqE0JZ — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) June 30, 2022

Trent Mann, as we know, has spent plenty of time within the Senators organization leading the charge in filling the cupboards with prospects during this rebuild. His promotion gives Dorion an official right hand with a specialization in prospects and amateur scouting.

In Bowness, son of former Sens coach Rick Bowness, the Sens have intelligently added someone with a background in professional scouting to the team. Bowness, 38, has spent the past six seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, heading up their professional scouting group for the last three years.

The addition of Bowness comes at a good time, with Ottawa’s focus turning away from the rebuild and into the next stages, which will heavily focus on the professional acquisition side of the game.