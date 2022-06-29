2022 NHL Draft Profiles: The Canadian Hockey League

Let’s end our exploration of the various scouting regions by returning home to the Canadian Hockey League.

Since Pierre Dorion was named the team’s general manager in 2016, the Senators have selected three players out of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), nine out of the Western Hockey League (WHL), and five out of the Québec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

In this piece, we’ll offer some quick snippets of players ranked outside of the first- and second-rounds of the draft that interest me and potentially the Senators scouting staff.

Ontario Hockey League Name Position Team League Height Weight Date of Birth Name Position Team League Height Weight Date of Birth Cedrick Guindon C Owen Sound OHL 5'10" 170 lbs 04/21/2004 Kocha Delic C/LW Sudbury OHL 5'10" 183 lbs 03/11/2004 Tnias Mathurin LD North Bay OHL 6'3" 201 lbs 01/15/2004 Chas Sharpe RD Mississauga OHL 6'2" 194 lbs 11/28/2003

The OHL’s Rookie of the Month for March, centre Cedrick Guindon is a player out of nearby Rockland and has been a top point scorer at every level, whether it’s at the minor hockey level through Hockey Eastern Ontario, or finishing second in rookie points with 30 goals and 29 assists this season with Owen Sound. Among draft-eligible forwards listed on Pick224’s database, Guindon ranked fourth in even-strength primary points-per-game. More impressively to me, he only ranked behind Kocha Delic and Shane Wright in terms of winning the even-strength GF% battle relative to his teammates. Guindon plays with a lot of deception in his game, whether it’s with the release point on his shot, utilizing a change of pace with his feet, or a quick stickhandle on the rush. The Athletic’s Corey Pronman ranked Guindon as the 15th best skater in the draft — a good sign for an undersized player — and it’s certainly the tool he relies on to both create offence and be an annoyance defensively. If Guindon adds a more creative passing repertoire to his offensive game while continuing to improve his athleticism, he could be a sneaky middle-six contributor — a fantastic bet for a player likely taken in the middle-rounds.

Québec Major Junior Hockey League Name Position Team League Height Weight Date of Birth Name Position Team League Height Weight Date of Birth Alexis Gendron C Blainville-Boisbriand QMJHL 5'10" 174 lbs 12/30/2003 Samuel Savoie C/LW Gatineau QMJHL 5'10" 190 lbs 03/25/2004 Marc-Andre Gaudet LD Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL 6'3" 181 lbs 10/24/2003 Vsevolod Komarov RD Québec QMJHL 6'1" 176 lbs 01/11/2004

Alexis Gendron has come a long way since being a seventh round selection in the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft. Playing on a weak Armada team that saw no player crack 50 points, Gendron’s 30 goals outpaced his nearest teammate by 10 — a rarity for a draft-eligible player — as he did it all while playing an average of ~18 minutes per game. Gendron blends a quick, explosive skating stride with high-level anticipation, generating a ton of breakaways off of interceptions with good puck tracking in the defensive zone, using his first few steps to create space for a dangerous scoring chance in the offensive zone. He works hard on and off the puck, not shying away from net-front areas or the half-walls for offensive zone retrievals, despite his size, and taking contact as his team’s primary puck carrier from exit to entry. While Gendron’s expected goals and assist numbers are low in Mitch Brown’s dataset of draft-eligible players, I expect those numbers to increase as Gendron’s supporting cast gets to his level. Too often, Gendron was asked to be the puck carrier and be the one turning bad pucks into good pucks along the boards or starting low in the defensive zone. A late-round pick with upside. You can read Gendron’s profile on Smaht Scouting here.

Honourable Mention: Thomas Bégin was a seventh-round draft pick in 2020, losing his rookie season due to COVID, and started this season in Québec’s high school system. When he finally made Chicoutimi, he put up 21 points in 37 games. He also had the highest relative impact on even-strength GF% among any draft-eligible skater in Pick224’s QMJHL dataset. While he’s extremely raw and only 143 pounds, his offence is enough to intrigue me as a forward to follow in the future.

Ranking fifth about draft-eligible defenders in the QMJHL in even-strength primary points-per-game, ahead of the highly touted Maverick Lamoureux, Marc-Andre Gaudet is a late-blooming puck-mover who played a ton for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan this season. Gaudet is solid at all aspects of the game while possessing an above-average shot, which he uses as a half-slapper when activating in zone. He was the Titan’s top penalty killer, showcasing strong anticipation to cut down plays with his long reach and utilizing his size in the crease to help his goaltender see the puck. Offensively, he served as a quarterback on the powerplay, making simple decisions quickly to keep his team in the offensive zone. Like other defenders profiled in this piece, Gaudet doesn’t have a separating quality, but could be an interesting seventh-round pick if he continues to play a well-rounded game.

Honourable Mention: Jake Furlong ranked third among draft-eligible defenders in Pick224’s QMJHL dataset in even-strength primary points-per-game, providing a ton of offence for the Halifax Mooseheads as the year went on. Like Marc-Andre Gaudet, Furlong doesn’t possess a standout tool, but looks balanced and might be worth investing development time into given the Mooseheads’ tendency to develop strong defenders over the past few seasons.

Western Hockey League Name Position Team League Height Weight Date of Birth Name Position Team League Height Weight Date of Birth Ben Hemmerling RW Everett WHL 5'10" 159 lbs 04/21/2004 Marcus Nguyen RW Portland WHL 5'10" 172 lbs 08/02/2004 Grayden Siepmann RD Calgary WHL 5'11" 185 lbs 05/26/2004 Hunter Mayo RD Red Deer WHL 6'1" 201 lbs 05/07/2004

A mature, reliable forward whose foundation is built on skating and work-ethic, Ben Hemmerling impressed this season on a deep squad — putting up the sixth best primary points production rate at even-strength among draft-eligible WHL forwards. Hemmerling can read and react to plays at a high level and has learned to blend that skill with puck control and vision to set his teammates up for a dangerous scoring chance after winning a puck battle on the forecheck with his effort level. Everett has a history of developing players who are strong on the defensive side of the puck, and Hemmerling is a quintessential Silvertip in that regard — utilizing a quick first step and an active stick to smartly pressure opponents without drifting out of position. Scouts want him to become more assertive as a shooting threat and to utilize his feet with his puck handling ability to take the puck to the middle of the ice himself more, but I think those are aspects of his game that can develop with time and opportunity on the powerplay to practice those skills. Hemmerling is expected to be picked in the fourth- or fifth-round of next week’s draft. You can read a more detailed profile of his game at Smaht Scouting.

Honourable Mentions: Brandon Lisowsky ranked fourth among all WHL draft-eligible skaters in even-strength primary points-per-game, but is likely to be picked in the third- or fourth-round. Why? Scouts are unsure of his ability to get his NHL-ready shot off at the pro level. A 5-foot-9 forward, Lisowsky scored 33 goals this season, including 24 at even-strength to lead all draft-eligible WHL forwards, fearlessly attacking defenders off the rush and scoring as a result. He’ll need to diversify his rush patterns, adding an element of passing to his game, in order to create those quiet areas that NHL goal scorers usually thrive from, and be able to be a reliable defensive option, in order to earn minutes. You can read a fulsome profile on Lisowsky’s game at SmahtScouting. Brayden Schuurman has been a top player on two awful Victoria Royals teams, meaning he plays a ton and can also be guilty trying to do too much due to a poor supporting cast. When Schuurman wasn’t on the ice this season at even-strength, Victoria’s GF% was 34%. He’s developed a diverse offensive toolkit under pressure, displaying a range of skills on the forecheck, as a primary puck carrier, or as a shooter in quiet areas. His strongest assets are his calm puck control and his shot — scoring 18 goals at even-strength and another 11 on the powerplay — to rank high compared to other draft-eligible WHL forwards. A fascinating later-round gamble if you believe in his ability.

The 13th overall pick in the 2019 WHL Entry Draft, Grayden Siepmann was one of the rare young defenders who played most of last year’s shortened WHL season (21 games), setting him up nicely for a breakout campaign where he played second-pair minutes and got time on both special teams. Siepmann works his magic with the puck on his stick, using his feet, body, and stick positioning to manipulate space and move the puck from exit to entry. Siepmann’s a fluid skater, with strong edges and four-way mobility that allows him to maneuver around the ice with assertiveness. He can be both a puck carrier in transition or be a quiet second-wave of pressure through a nicely timed activation in the offensive zone. While he doesn’t necessarily cut into the middle to create dangerous opportunities for himself — more often choosing a simpler play by creating for his teammates — a proper development scheme might allow Siepmann to utilize his anticipation and patience to display more creativity. Siepmann uses his skating defensively as well, keeping a tight gap to his opposition and choosing great times to break off for a puck retrieval. He could improve his ability to use his skating and body together to close off players away from the puck and his overall strength to win puck battles. Siepmann surge this season got him onto Team Canada’s radar for the U18s, where he recorded two goals and an assist in three games for an underperforming Canadian squad. I expect him to be taken in the fifth or sixth round of next week’s draft.

Honourable Mention: The Portland Winterhawks used three 17-year-old defencemen for much of the season and still finished second in the WHL’s U.S. Division; of that bunch, Ryder Thompson showed promise as a June-born left-shot defender with strong hockey sense and fluid skating. From assistant coach (and WHL legend) Don Hay: “He makes really good outlet passes. I really like the way he competes at the net. He’s not an overly big guy, but he really stands in there and takes on all comers”. I don’t know if Thompson has enough to be an NHLer, but he stands out as a seventh-round pick who might be able to be a pro.