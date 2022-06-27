Well, this ends the argument of if Daniel Alfredsson had a Hall of Fame worthy career. It took six years (though without a “class” selected in his fifth year), but the Selection Committee deemed him worthy.

Alfie is joined by Roberto Luongo, and fellow Swedes Henrik and Daniel Sedin on the Men’s side and Riikka Sallinen from the Women’s game for the Player Class of 2022, as well as Herb Carnegie in the Builder category.

It’s a long resume that gets him into the Hall. He had 444 goals and 1157 points in the NHL, good enough for 5th overall during his career and 9th overall in the past 25 years. His 13 seasons and 14 years (thanks, lockout) as the captain of the Senators have him tied with Mario Lemieux for 5th longest serving captain in league history, and the longest serving European captain. He had six NHL All-Star appearances, won the Calder in his rookie year, and received a pair of leadership awards - the King Clancy in 2012, and the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2013.

It’s the Hockey Hall of Fame, not the NHL Hall of Fame, so it doesn’t end there. During the 2004-05 NHL Lockout, he returned to Sweden to play for Frölunda HC, winning the Swedish Championship while leading the team in playoff points. In International play he had seven medals with Sweden, including Olympic Silver and Gold medals from 2014 and 2006 respectively, while leading the Swedes in both goals and points during their Gold medal run.

Congratulations Alfie and the rest of the Class of 2022 on the well deserved honour!