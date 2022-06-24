2022 NHL Draft Profiles: Finnish skaters

I’ve always found it interesting that despite the Senators Chief European Scout hailing from Finland, the team has only drafted two players out of the country in recent memory: Markus Nurmi in 2016 and Leevi Meriläinen last year.

We’ve already discussed the hype around Joakim Kemell and Brad Lambert — two players who have brought the scouts in for multiple viewings given the complexity in projecting either of them — but there’s a solid group of skaters available in the next tier, especially at the U20 level. While we won’t be covering the Mestis’ Jani Nyman or Czech international Tomas Hamara in this post as they’re players who we expect to be taken in the second-round, let’s look at three forwards and three defenders who present an interesting blend of skill and risk for teams to consider in a few weeks.

Finnish skaters Name Position Team League Height Weight Date of Birth Name Position Team League Height Weight Date of Birth Aleksanteri Kaskimäki C/LW HIFK U20 SM-sarja 6'0" 196 lbs 02/06/2004 Topi Rönni C Tappara U20 SM-sarja/Liiga 6'1" 181 lbs 05/04/2004 Miko Matikka RW Jokerit U20 SM-sarja 6'3" 187 lbs 10/26/2003 Elmeri Laakso LD SaiPa U20 SM-sarja/Liiga 6'1" 185 lbs 07/19/2004 Otto Salin RD HIFK U20 SM-sarja/Liiga 5'11" 205 lbs 03/07/2004 Kasper Kulonummi RD Jokerit U20 SM-sarja 6'1" 174 lbs 03/01/2004

Forwards

A top scorer in Finland’s top U20 league, Aleksanteri Kaskimäki had one of the best first halves of the season among all 2022 eligible skaters. He had 10 points in his first four games — including a four goal game — en route to 29 points in 21 games before December. That earned him a call-up to league-contenders HIFK, where he debuted on the team’s top-line and recorded his first two points against men over a four game stint. His production cooled down in the second-half, but he still ended the season with a 1.29 points-per-game — well clear of second place among regulars in the league. A strong skater and shooter, Kaskimäki possesses strong in-zone spatial awareness and scores through a combination of anticipation and a quick release — ranking as the third-best draft-eligible in expected primary goals per 60 in EliteProspects’ Lassi Alanen’s tracking data. He’s at his best when he keeps moving, using a fluid crossover technique to build speed through the neutral zone and displaying the puck skills to stickhandle at top gear. He also has potential as a read-and-react winger defensively, utilizing his explosive first few steps to attack the puck carrier before separating from his opponent on a breakaway. Detractors note his passing ability as a primary limitation, and is what prevents him from providing more value to a team as a centre — ranking near the bottom of Alanen’s dataset in expected primary assists per 60. At the U18s in May, scouts expected more of Kaskimäki’s rush offence — especially playing with Jere Lassila and Joakim Kemell on Finland’s top line — but he was ultimately held to just one goal and four points over six games. Look for him to be selected in the third- or fourth-round.

Honourable mentions: Jere Lassila [the Finnish captain at the two top tournaments for his age group, he’s been Finland’s top-line centre and Kemell’s linemate for quite some time and provides value in transiton], Otto Hokkanen [a reliable, two-way centre who played 30 Liiga games this season, I like his poise and versatility as a late-round option], Patrik Juhola [one of the best players in the U20 SM-sarja this season, the 6-foot-2 centre possesses quick decision-making to go along with strong puck protection skills. He’ll be playing in Liiga next season.]

Defenders

It is rare for July-born defencemen to play any time against men in Liiga — on average, only two or three U18 defenders spend more than 10 games in Finland’s top league. Elmeri Laakso played 17 games with SaiPa, and while it was an adventure at times as he doesn’t have a standout tool, it bodes well for his future development heading into next season. Laakso’s strongest in-zone tool is his ability to create shooting lanes, whether it’s through jumping into open-ice or utilizing solid four-way mobility to walk the line to get off a quick wrist shot. In fact, at times, I want Laakso to show a bit more patience before flicking one on net — scanning for a pass instead of having blinders on — and it’s this habit that most detractors point to around his vision. Regardless, I appreciate Laakso having the confidence to try to be engaged offensively, even if he’s too aggressive in the neutral zone or jumps the play too quickly in the defensive end. If his processing speed can catch up to his now-advanced level of play, it’ll be interesting to see what Laakso can become as it’s certainly not like he lacks ideas, he just needs his body and brain to be on the same page. Despite his time in Liiga this year, Laakso is ranked as a late-round pick and could be a player to surpass his projection if his game gets more consistent.

Note: Faber at CanucksArmy has a great post comparing Salin and Kulonummi’s game with video if you want to read more.

Do you see a fit here for the Ottawa Senators? Let us know your favourite in the comments.