LeBreton is Back On, Colorado Inches Closer, Brown and Dubois Potentially Available & More

Welcome back to another edition of Links, News & Notes. I’m your host, Spencer Blake. Let’s dive in!
- Earlier today, the National Capital Commission’s board of directors met and one of the topics of discussion was the development of LeBreton Flats. Brad takes us through what happened and what that means for the Sens moving forward.
- The Colorado Avalanche inched closer to Stanley Cup glory last night with a controversial overtime winner courtesy of Nazem Kadri. The call on the ice stood, but there’s lots of debate on whether or not it should have counted, considering the Avalanche did have too many men technically on the ice.
- The House of Commons unanimously passed a motion on Wednesday to ask for an independent investigation into Hockey Canada’s handling of the June 2018 sexual assault allegations. As information has come out regarding this incident, there are an increasing number of people wondering just how many situations like this have occurred under the watch of Hockey Canada.
- During an intermission segment on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman reported that Connor Brown is strongly considering playing out the final year of his contract in 2022-23 and then testing unrestricted free agency next summer. Ian Mendes virtually penned a piece on why keeping Brown makes sense, for now.
- The Florida Panthers hired Paul Maurice as their new Head Coach, leaving Jack Adams Finalist Andrew Brunette out in the cold. While Brunette’s sample size as a bench boss is small, to have your coach nominated for coach of the year and then replace them sure is an interesting decision.
- Sean Gentille posted a great Q&A (paywall) with Sens Captain Brady Tkachuk on Tuesday where everyone’s favourite Senator covered topics ranging from his temporary Flames fan status, best spots to eat in St. Louis and a tiny peak behind the curtain of what it’s like to be a Tkachuk negotiating a contract.
- Friedman reported earlier this week that Winnipeg centre Pierre-Luc Dubois has informed the Winnipeg Jets that he intends to test the market in 2024 when he becomes an unrestricted free agent. Not to do that Sens fan thing where we tie every available player to the Senators but Dubois and Drake Batherson played exceptionally well together at the World Championships and the Sens could do a lot worse than adding a 23 year old top six forward to this group.
- Corey Pronman posted a two round mock draft where he and an anonymous NHL source went back and forth making selections. Since it’s a two round draft, we got to see the Senators “select” three players: Marco Kasper, Centre (7th), Elias Salomonsson, RHD (39th), Bryan McConnell-Barker, Centre (64th).
Loading comments...