2022 NHL Draft Profiles: Swedish skaters

It’s time to go overseas as we explore the best draft-eligible prospects playing in Sweden who are projected outside of the first two rounds of the 2022 NHL Draft.

After some time away from 2016 to 2018, the Senators have selected at least one player from Sweden in the last three draft classes, often with a mid- or later-round pick. Viktor Lodin was a surprise fourth-round selection in 2019, the unsigned Eric Engstrand was taken in the fifth-round in 2020, and my favourite, Oliver Johansson, was taken 74th overall last year.

While Sweden lacks an elite standout prospect à la Lucas Raymond and William Eklund in prior years, you’ve already heard about some of the talent expected to be taken at the start of the first-round. We expect Filip Bystedt, Noah Östlund, Liam Öhgren, Alexander Suzdalev, Mattias Hävelid, Calle Odelius, Lian Bichsel, and Elias Salomonsson to join them, so they won’t be profiled today.

Swedish skaters Name Position Team League Height Weight Date of Birth Name Position Team League Height Weight Date of Birth Ludwig Persson C/LW Frölunda SHL/J20 Nationell 6'0" 179 lbs 10/08/2003 Joel Jonsson RW Mora IK J18/J20 Nationell 5'9" 152 lbs 03/09/2004 Sandis Vilmanis LW/RW Luleå J20 Nationell 6'1" 194 lbs 01/23/2004 Martin Johnsen LW/RW Färjestad BK J20 Nationell/SHL 5'10" 168 lbs 03/07/2004 Simon Forsmark LD Örebro HK SHL/J20 Nationell 6'2" 194 lbs 10/17/2003 Elias Pettersson LD Örebro HK J20 Nationell/SHL 6'2" 185 lbs 02/16/2004 Hugo Fransson LD HV71 J20 Nationell 5'11" 174 lbs 08/03/2004

Forwards

The youngest player to ever debut for Frölunda back in 2019-20, Ludwig Persson is caught in the middle of being too good for Sweden’s U20 league but hasn’t been able to show enough to lock down regular SHL minutes — playing 13 games last season and only 10 this season with an average of just 2:11 per game. Point production isn’t a problem for Persson. He finished second in scoring in the J20 Nationell (41GP: 25G, 36A), with a healthy proportion of his points (~33%) on the powerplay, where he was trusted on to get puts to the net for his teammates to bang away at from his spot on the left half-wall. Persson blends quick first steps and lateral crossovers to build speed quickly — often trusted as the lead on zone entries at the U20 level. He isn’t scared of challenging opponents and can make both simple passes or more layered ones off the rush as he aims to generate a high-danger opportunity. Regarded as a potential first-round pick coming into the draft, Persson was an “early bloomer” as an October birthday and scouts were hoping to see him add more dynamic skill to supplement his skating; there are times where he can struggle to find space on the rush and is forced to the wall because he’s not the one driving to the net himself and despite his strong understanding of positioning and space — especially offensively — he could apply that skillset more readily defensively, perhaps leading to reduced ice-time at the pro level. Persson will be loaned to BIK Karlskoga in the Allsvenskan next season, where he’ll aim to add separation and deception, plus physiciality, to try and prove himself as a player worthy of NHL minutes. A likely third-round pick.

Honourable Mentions: Tim Almgren [a smooth-skating puck carrier, he can play with pace but needs to add other tools; potentially worth a flyer as a July-born centre], Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson [a hardworking winger with strong physicality and the power-game to match in the offensive zone, he could be an interesting add if he can figure out his way defensively], Fabian Wagner [has interesting tools and got SHL time, but needs to improve his skating to have success].

Defenders

Simon Forsmark is going to be an NHLer, the question is just about whether he can reach a top-four ceiling or if he’ll settle into the lineup as a bottom-pair player. Why am I so certain? Forsmark played 41 SHL games this season with Örebro and possesses every defensive tool in the world: he defends the rush with excellent gap, angling his stick with a long reach, and strong body positioning; he forces turnovers often, shutting down plays in the defensive zone with great anticipation, applying pressure at the right moment, and quickly turning the puck up the ice; and he’s a strong decision maker, patiently making simple plays that limit opposing scoring chances against. Offensively, in 23 games at the U20 level, he led all draft-eligible defenders in points-per-game (27P) — many of them assists on the breakout or through strong positioning in the offensive zone. He doesn’t possess a lot of flash offensively, either with his shot, hands, or activation, and that’s in part due to a trait that scouts are divided on — his skating. Some see it as a limitation, where he’s unable to get much power on his stride despite being mobile, limiting his ability to activate in transition or in the offensive zone without jeopardizing his defensive record. Regardless, players like Forsmark generally hit, and while I’d be hesitant to use a second-rounder on him — though teams might because of his pedigree — the defensive value alone might be worth a third- or fourth-round pick.

Who do you think is the next Sens pick out of Sweden? Do one of these players interest you? Are you hoping it’s someone else? Let us know in the comments!