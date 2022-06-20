 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Monday LNN: Avs Rolling, Tortorella Returns, and Connor Brown on the Move?

It’s the Monday Edition of Links, News, and Notes

By nkb
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve got just what you need to get through your case of the Mondays, another edition of Links, News, and Notes. Let’s take a spin around the hockey world together, shall we?

Loading comments...