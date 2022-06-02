Marty St. Louis’ Tenure to Continue, Hilary Knight Recognized, The Avalanche’s Controversial Goal and More

We’re deep into the playoffs now and while we await to see who reaches the coveted Stanley Cup Finals, let’s take a minute to see what else is going on around the league:
- It seems the Montreal Canadiens were happy with the way they ended the season, at least from a coaching perspective. Martin St. Louis, who was brought in to replace Dominique Ducharme at the end of last season to try and motivate the team, had his interim tag removed as the Habs signed St. Louis to a 3-year deal.
- The USA-Canada women’s hockey rivalry is one of the best in hockey. A main reason is because of the insane talent on both sides. Hilary Knight is one of the more prominent names within this rivalry. This week, Knight was named Bob Allen Women’s hockey player of the year. This award recognizes the accomplishments of American born women’s hockey players.
- Leadership is a vague concept and often subjective. The Mark Messier leadership award looks to players and staff from the NHL to make the decision as to who deserves the prestigious title of the le ague’s best leader. During the first intermission of last night’s game, Messier himself announced that LA Kings’ Anze Kopitar had won the 2022 Mark Messier Leadership Award.
- The first game between the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers did not disappoint when it came to excitement. It had the high scoring, the goalie drama (on both sides), the near comeback and of course a controversial call. Officiating has been less than stellar these playoffs but this goal by Cale Makar will continue to be debated until the next big drama. Elliotte Friedman attempted to make sense of why the goal should have counted here but no Oilers fan will ever be convinced.
- Ottawa native Calvin De Haan wants his hometown to be his forever ho meand no that does not mean he’s signing with the Ottawa Senators. The Chicago defenseman posted on twitter yesterday about a vandalism act at his under construction home in Manotick. It’s nothing major but for sure unpleasant. Some of the replies were amusing for sure.
My wife and I are building our forever home and woke up to this. Minor vandalism, but still not a warm welcome to the Manotick area. If anyone knows a dick named J.Sav let us know please. Hopefully this isn’t someone’s child on here, I would be embarrassed if so. pic.twitter.com/ahmpU2qf4d— Calvin de Haan (@cal_dehaan) June 1, 2022
- Sometimes it’s simple things that show a major shift. Ever since Melnyk passed away and his failed marketing hire graced us with his resignation, the admin for the Senators account has been doing everything right. A simple tweet yesterday celebrating Pride month earned the team and account admin much deserved praise.
To kick off Pride Month, the #Sens are auctioning off their March 10 #HockeyIsForEveryone pre-game Pride-taped sticks with proceeds in support of @YouCanPlayTeam!— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) June 1, 2022
Bid to own a piece of the game while supporting inclusion, accessibility and safety for all starting on June 8. pic.twitter.com/jr5yqBNbVy
