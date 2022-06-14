2022 NHL Draft Profiles: The United States National Team Development Program

It’s time to pretend we’re area scouts. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be doing our best to showcase players who aren’t expected to be picked in the first-round in hopes of helping you gain an understanding of the players available for the 10 picks the Sens currently possess in rounds two through seven of the 2022 Draft. We first ran this type of coverage in 2020 and readers noted that these pieces allowed them to make more interesting and intuitive comparisons between players.

Let’s start with the players coming out of the United States Development Program. While it’s not a group that’ll surpass the 2019 draft class in terms of skill — when the program had eight first-rounders taken and seven in the top-15 — there’s a good chance that at least six names will be called, with the potential to tie 2019. You’ve already heard all about Logan Cooley, Frank Nazar, and Cutter Gauthier in our profiles post; we also project Isaac Howard, Rutger McGroarty, Jimmy Snuggerud, Seamus Casey, and Ryan Chesley will be selected early. Hence, let’s talk about the remaining players who might be available from one of the Sens’ favourite programs to pick from:

United States National Team Development Program Name Position Team League Height Weight Date of Birth Name Position Team League Height Weight Date of Birth Cole Spicer C/LW NTDP USHL 5'10" 174 lbs 06/13/2004 Marek Hejduk RW NTDP USHL 6'0" 187 lbs 01/03/2004 Devin Kaplan RW NTDP USHL 6'3" 198 lbs 01/10/2004 Cruz Lucius RW NTDP USHL 6'0" 183 lbs 04/05/2004 Lane Hutson LD NTDP USHL 5'8" 159 lbs 02/14/2004 Tyler Duke LD NTDP USHL 5'9" 179 lbs 07/19/2004 Charlie Leddy RD NTDP USHL 6'1" 185 lbs 01/11/2004

Forwards

Defenders

One of the most polarizing players in the draft class, Lane Hutson is a creative defender who some see as the next Small King (TM) in the mould of Samuel Girard or Matt Grzelcyk, while others see a player who will have a tough time handling the rigours of the NHL. The offensive side of the NTDP’s first-pairing with likely first-rounder Ryan Chesley, Hutson is a strong distributor of the puck and a lynchpin in transition. Both of these abilities helped him put up stronger offensive numbers for the NTDP than Adam Fox, Noah Hanifin, Cam Fowler, and Charlie McAvoy — in fact, his 1.05 points-per-game ranks second all-time among NTDP defencemen. His former coach, Adam Nightingale, speaks of his active stick and lengthy wingspan (for his size) that allows him to surprise the opposition and keep them to the outside. A big worry is his skating for his size, as many think that smaller players have to be burners in order to succeed since they’re already lacking in the physical department. Hutson struggles on his outside edges, but has been able to be a top-end defender anyway, often using his positioning and puck placement to fake-out the opposition. A likely selection in the second- or third-round, expect Hutson to take his time at Boston University in 2023-24 to improve his mechanics and build lower body strength to help him become an x-factor for an NHL team.

A more typical smaller defender because of his wheels, Tyler Duke plays the role of puck carrier and distributor for the NTDP. He loves to rush the puck, jumping into plays as a primary carrier or as a second layer to push the opposition back. While he's occasionally overconfident in the offensive zone, Duke doesn't let that slip over defensively, as he shows good defensive habits in scanning, positioning, and competing physically to hound attacking forwards. While he didn't see the growth you'd expect from the U17 level last year to the U18 level this year, some patience will help Duke potentially refine his game to be an NHL contributor. You can read a fulsome profile of Duke's game from McKeen's here. Expect his name to be called in the third- or fourth-round.

Someone's got to play third-pairing minutes on the NTDP, even if they've got the skillset to play top minutes in another program. That player this year was Charlie Leddy. Quiet, calm, and effective are three words that come to mind after reading through his game reports and watching some footage. He's got strong defensive instincts, using both his stick and his body to keep a close gap in transition and to shut down the opposition's forecheck. He's calm on zone exits, making safe plays to transition the puck effectively with control. He reportedly possesses the intangible "leadership" qualities that NHL teams covet among their depth players, wearing a letter for most of the team's he's played on regardless of age. A likely late-round pick and third-pairing defender, Leddy is committed to Boston College and will likely play out a full three years there before attempting to compete for an NHL spot.

Since 2015, the Senators have selected Colin White, Jonathan Gruden, Jake Sanderson, Tyler Kleven, and Tyler Boucher out of the USDP. Do you think any of these players will be next? Let us know in the comments!