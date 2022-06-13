 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday LNN: Stanley Cup Finals Begin, Women’s World U18, Puljujärvi potentially on the move and more!

Two of the best meet for the right to raise Lord Stanley’s Mug

By nkb
New York Rangers v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Six Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Welcome back for your Stanley Cup Monday edition of Links, News, and Notes. With the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche having punched their tickets to the finals, the festivities will get underway on Tuesday night. It’s rarely the case that the two best teams make it to the championship round, but it would be hard to argue against this year’s finalists. It should be great.

