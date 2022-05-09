Stanley Cup Playoffs Open Thread - May 9th

Last night continued the blowout trend of these playoffs, with the winning teams winning by an aggregate score of 21-7. We also saw none of the series get pushed to the brink, meaning we’ll at least get 6 games in each of these series, something that’s not guaranteed in tonight’s series, with a potential sweep on the agenda.

Florida Panthers @ Washington Capitals, Game 4 (WSH leads 2-1), 7:00 PM

Just as we all predicted, the Florida Panthers are struggling to score goals in this one. To be fair, they created offence last game, just couldn’t beat Ilya Samsonov, while Sergei Bobrovsky is quite possibly struggling again. Many of us who picked the Cats to win it all (or at least me) hope they turn it around real quick. And maybe stand within 40 ft of Alex Ovechkin when the Caps are on the powerplay.

New York Rangers @ Pittsburgh Penguins, Game 4 (PIT leads 2-1), 7:30 PM

This has maybe been the most entertaining series of the playoffs so far. Last game saw Pittsburgh storm out to a 4-1 lead in front of the crowd, only for the Rags to stun the hometown crowd by tying it up in the second, before Pittsburgh squeaked out the win in the third. The Rangers have some talented youngish players, but Sidney Crosby is also still Sidney Crosby, and Evgeni Malkin can be sleepy all game and still be a huge difference-maker. Look for a big bounce-back from Igor Shesterkin in net tonight.

Colorado Avalanche @ Nashville Predators, Game 4 (COL leads 3-0), 9:30 PM

Colorado has a chance to wrap this up tonight in Nashvegas, spend the night out partying on the town, and still have a week to recover for Round 2. Cale Makar has been the Avs’ MVP thus far with 7 points in 3 games, but really everyone you’d expect in Colorado is rolling. Connor Ingram will have to channel his inner Ken Dryden for the Preds to even win one game here.

Calgary Flames @ Dallas Stars, Game 4 (DAL leads 2-1), 9:30 PM

For the first time these playoffs, we have two games with the same start time. Last game we saw six goals, after the first two games saw a combined three. Joe Pavelski is somehow still scoring a goal or two every game, and the Flames top players have mostly been quiet. A week ago, I was pretty confident in a Battle of Alberta second round. Now Calgary will have to really dig in to assuage my doubts.