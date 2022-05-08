Weekly Question: How Can The Senators Be More Fun And Engaging Off The Ice?

The team is rising and the fans are definitely ready to start connecting back to the team as they did years ago.

With the promise of a young team setting out to achieve great things and a change in ownership, there does seem to be a sense that next season may see a larger crowd at the games (assuming public health measures continue to trend positively).

It’s been known for a while and confirmed recently that Eugene Melnyk had a lot of control over the content the Ottawa Senators were allowed to display whether it ranged from the statements released to the in-game events and themes. No matter what happens with the ownership situation, it’s going to be different next season. Hopefully, we’ll be seeing an ownership group that is truly putting an effort to engage with fans and to ensure that every Sens game is an enjoyable experience in the stands as well as on the ice.

The Sens have previously held themed nights such as country night or more recently Swedish Heritage night. They have a few of these across the year and fans seem to really enjoy them so why not add more themed nights?

With the Sens already embracing the Sickos mantra, why not dedicate an entire night to that theme. Ask fans to wear Sicko gear or hand out Sicko cardboards? How about bringing back the influencer program and allowing more fans to get a closer experience and a larger say in how the team operates from a fans’ standpoint?

What do you feel the Ottawa Senators should be standing up for more? Do you think they need to do more to support Pride initiatives? Can they regain the trust of their BIPOC fanbase after allegations that they alienated Anthony Duclair and refused to support him? What more can the Sens do to be more welcoming to our Indigenous community? As a female fan, I feel more than welcome and embraced within the fanbase but what has the team really done to focus on female engagement?

I have high hopes for this team next season and not just on the ice. I feel a new shift is coming for the team but it starts with us. We need to be more vocal about what we want from this team, from our arena experience and from the message sent from management.

Leave your ideas for what other themed nights or initiatives the Sens should start implementing and supporting. Maybe we’ll see the Sens reach out to us for our thoughts and then we’ll have plenty of options to give them.