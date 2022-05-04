Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - May 4th

Even with the Ottawa Senators’ season in the books (not to mention NCAA tournament play and a lot of European series), we still have some good hockey left to follow around these parts. I won’t delve into Belleville’s upcoming playoffs because no one can cover the BSens like Spencer. So with all of that in mind, let’s take a look around the Canadian Hockey League where most of the Senators’ prospect action went down this past week.

Starting with the Frontenacs who have two Sens prospects on their roster, Kingston defeated Oshawa in six games and will start their second-round series against North Bay on Friday. Leevi Meriläinen started all six games with mixed results: he faced over 30 shots in four of the six games and he allowed three or more goals in four of the six. Ben Roger meanwhile had at least one shot in all six games and added a couple of assists for good measure. Roger didn’t have the strongest regular season so a good playoff performance would go a long way for his prospect stock.

Sarnia lost to Windsor in six games. So concludes the season for Chandler Romeo who struggled with just four shots and no points in the six-game series. A rookie in the OHL, Romeo will make the most of this experience and we hope he comes back with a stronger sophomore season.

Saint John starts their first-round series against Rimouski on Thursday. Philippe Daoust had a big final week of the regular season including two goals, one assist, and three shots last Friday. Daoust set new personal bests in goals and assists despite playing just 38 games (having started the season in Belleville before returning to the Q). After missing so much time with injury last season, Sens fans finally get to enjoy the full Daoust experience and what we hope ends up a late-round draft steal for Ottawa.

Prince Albert lost their opening series to Winnipeg in five games thus ending Carson Latimer’s season after a post-trade resurgence. Latimer had an assist in the Raiders’ lone win but didn’t have much else to show against a very good Winnipeg team. Latimer had some brilliant stretches during the regular season so we’ll look for a bit more consistency next year. He has potential though as he displayed upon arrival in Prince Albert.

Brandon lost to Red Deer in six games, and Ridly Greig struggled to get going in return from injury. Greig notched all three of his points in game six of the series but at least he managed multiple shots in each game (and it looks like he could join Belleville for the post-season). Health remains the big question mark at this point.

And finally, Zack Ostapchuk headlines this report. Talk about waking sleeping Giants. Vancouver completed the eighth-seed upset over Everett in six games, and will start their second-round series against Kamloops on Friday. Ostapchuk caught fire in the improbable series victory with shots in every game except game-two (which Vancouver lost) and points in every game except game-three (which Vancouver also lost). Ostapchuk really went off with six(!) points in an 11-6 barn burner in game-four.

Stats

Pro - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 AHL 1 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 58 2 7 9 22 63 3% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 1 1 4 6 0% Erik Brännström LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 1 2 3 10 21 5% Erik Brännström LD 22 NHL 3 0 1 1 2 5 0% | 53 0 14 14 30 86 0% Philippe Daoust C 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 15 0 5 5 4 13 0% Maxence Guénette RD 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 48 6 13 19 4 57 11% Parker Kelly C 22 NHL 3 0 0 0 15 4 0% | 41 7 5 12 60 48 15% Parker Kelly C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 33 5 9 14 34 65 8% Shane Pinto C 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 2 5 0% Jonathan Aspirot LD 22 AHL 1 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 47 5 13 18 52 70 7% Angus Crookshank LW/C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Roby Järventie C/LW 19 AHL 1 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 70 11 22 33 42 126 9% Mark Kastelic C/RW 23 NHL 3 0 0 0 2 6 0% | 16 2 2 4 14 11 18% Mark Kastelic C/RW 23 AHL 1 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 64 14 14 28 87 119 12% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 1 1 0 1 0 1 100% | 70 15 15 30 60 123 12% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 1 0 0 0 2 1 0% Zach Senyshyn RW/LW 25 AHL 2 0 1 1 0 7 0% | 15 0 3 3 0 25 0% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 AHL 1 0 2 2 0 2 0% | 64 19 31 50 22 171 11% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 0 0 4 8 0% Lassi Thomson RD 21 AHL 1 0 0 0 2 1 0% | 44 10 16 26 54 84 12% Lassi Thomson RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 16 0 5 5 2 18 0% Viktor Lodin LW 22 AHL 1 0 1 1 0 1 0% | 10 5 3 8 2 12 0% Viktor Lodin LW 22 NHL 1 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 1 0 0 0 0 3 0%

NCAA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Boston University 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 17 2 1 3 34 21 10% Tyler Kleven LD 20 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 38 7 3 10 93 80 9% Luke Loheit RW 21 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 34 2 4 6 34 48 4% Jakov Novak LW/C 23 Northeastern Univ. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 39 8 9 17 28 64 13% Jake Sanderson LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 23 8 18 26 6 66 12% Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 24 2 6 8 19 33 6%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Ottawa OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 24 7 7 14 22 80 9% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Ottawa (Playoffs) OHL 1 0 0 0 2 4 0% | 4 1 1 2 6 16 6% Ridly Greig C/LW 19 Brandon WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 39 26 37 63 92 180 14% Ridly Greig C/LW 19 Brandon (Playoffs) WHL 4 2 1 3 18 25 8% | 6 2 1 3 22 30 7% Carson Latimer RW 19 Edmonton/Prince Albert WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 62 18 22 40 26 145 12% Carson Latimer RW 19 Prince Albert (Playoffs) WHL 3 0 1 1 2 2 0% | 5 0 1 1 2 3 0% Zach Ostapchuk C 18 Vancouver WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 60 26 17 43 58 184 14% Zach Ostapchuk C 18 Vancouver (Playoffs) WHL 4 3 9 12 10 13 23% | 6 3 13 16 10 14 21% Ben Roger RD 19 London/Kingston OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 55 1 12 13 39 68 1% Ben Roger RD 19 Kingston (Playoffs) OHL 4 0 1 1 0 8 0% | 6 0 2 2 0 10 0% Chandler Romeo LD 18 Hamilton/Sarnia OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 67 2 16 18 100 83 2% Chandler Romeo LD 18 Sarnia (Playoffs) OHL 4 0 0 0 4 3 0% | 6 0 0 0 6 4 0% Philippe Daoust C 20 Saint John QMJHL 3 3 2 5 2 6 50% | 38 24 23 47 10 77 31%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Malmö SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 41 7 3 10 2 30 23% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Troja/Ljungby IF Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 1 3 4 27 26 4% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 33 19 22 41 12 88 22% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 (Playoffs) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 1 0 1 0 6 17% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 0 0 0 0 16 0% Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 44 12 15 27 45 115 10% Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL (Playoffs) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 0 1 1 4 10 0%