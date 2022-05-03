Ottawa Senators 2022 Report Cards - Reader Voting

With another season in the books, it’s time to hear your thoughts on the 2022 Ottawa Senators! This year’s edition of the End-of-Season Report Cards will run similar to those in the past, with the exception of there having been no mid-season grades this year.

Regardless of whether or not they’re on the roster right now, every player who played at least 10 games for Ottawa will be considered here, as well as head coach D.J. Smith and general manager Pierre Dorion.

The Google Form is accessible below, or via this link. Voting will be open until 12:00 am EST on Sunday. Once concluded, we’ll reveal the results in separate pieces — one for forwards, one for defense and goaltending, and one for coaching/management, with a roundtable to conclude the series.

Thank you for participating!