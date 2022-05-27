2022 Ottawa Senators Prospect Awards - Voting

It’s finally time for another edition of Silver Seven Sens’ annual Prospect Awards! It’s been a season filled with ups and downs, and your support throughout our weekly updates has been invaluable.

We’ll be running the same categories as last year, and once again, the fans alone will decide the outcome. Here’s a refresher of each one:

Most Improved Prospect: Compared to their body of work last season, who absolutely blew you away this year? (Last year’s winner: Josh Norris)

Biggest Disappointment: Whether it’s because of a lack of staying healthy, unfairly high expectations, underwhelming play, or all of the above, which prospect had the toughest go of it this season? (Last year’s winner: Logan Brown)

Top Newcomer: The 2021 draft gave us six brand-new prospects to keep tabs on — which one was the most impressive? (Last year’s winner: Tim Stützle)

Positional awards will be handed out to the organization’s top-performing defender and goaltender. (Last year’s winner: Erik Brännström & Filip Gustavsson)

Mann of the Year: Of those drafted in the third round or later by your Ottawa Senators, who emerged as an underrated gem in the team’s prospect pool? (Last year’s winner: Joey Daccord)

Most Valuable Prospect (MVP): No restrictions, no holds barred. Who was the most outstanding prospect in the 2021-22 season? (Last year’s winner: Josh Norris)

You can vote using the form below, or via this link.