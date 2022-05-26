Thursday LNN: Hockey Canada Settles Alleged Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Battle of Alberta Continues, Dorion on the Radio

Welcome back for a Thursday edition of Links, News, and Notes:
- Graeme Nichols, formerly of the 6th Sens and the Athletic for all you old heads out there, has a nice recap of Pierre Dorion’s session on TSN1200 yesterday for his current endeavour Rome in a Day. Perhaps most interestingly, Dorion seemed to signal an openness to trading the seventh overall pick in the right circumstances — though it does sound like his least preferred course of action.
- Jaromir Jagr seems to be leaning towards playing another season next year in the Czech Republic. I’m pretty much out of words to describe the guy right now.
- Another aged star, Joe Thornton, seems a little less certain about his future after the Florida Panthers were unceremoniously dumped from the second round by the Tampa Bay Lightning in four games.
- The Battle of Alberta has brought with it some wildly entertaining hockey and some raucous crowds. Kristen Shilton visited Edmonton and Calgary for their home games and reports back on just how the two groups of fans are living with each other.
- Also at ESPN, Greg Wyshynski dives into Mike Smith: one of the most confounding goalies I’ve ever watched play hockey.
- Last Battle of Alberta link: Connor McDavid’s outrageous performance this postseason is breaking NHL hockey.
- In some more upsetting news, Hockey Canada has reached a settlement with a woman who alleges she was assaulted by eight Canadian Hockey League players — including members of Canada’s gold medal-winning 2017-18 World Junior team following a Hockey Canada Gala in London in 2018. Full warning: the details of the allegations contained in the article are very graphic. The eight players have not been identified. Drake Batherson, Alex Formenton, and Victor Mete were members of the team in question.
- Lastly, Meg Linehan has an in-depth profile of USA Hockey star Hilary Knight over at the Athletic ($) that I highly recommend you check out.
