Cost Per Pointcast, Ep. 100: A Final Farewell ft. Ian Mendes

Well folks, here it is. I’m no stranger to online farewells, and although I’ll still be writing at Silver Seven of course, today is a farewell to the Cost Per Pointcast. I’ve been doing the Cost Per Pointcast since 2016, and it’s crazy to think of all the things that have happened for the team and myself personally since then. This episode is #100, which is a milestone I always knew I wanted to get to. However, it’s time for me to say goodbye to the podcast.

For this finale, a friend of the show Ian Mendes was incredibly dedicated to join me, as he was powering up his computer through a generator while the rest of his power remains down. Ian is always fantastic to have on the show, and this time was no different. We get into a lot of different topics including:

Eugene Melnyk’s passing and his legacy

Mendes’ article with Katie Strang and Dan Robson about Melnyk

What the Ottawa Senators could do at the draft

Potential trade options in the off-season

What this team needs in order to make the playoffs

And more!

Take a listen below:

This obviously doesn’t matter as much anymore, but if you like the show, you can rate and review on Apple Podcasts! As always, thank you so much for listening and following along all these years. It means the world to me and I hope you enjoyed the content!