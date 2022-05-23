Monday Links, News, and Notes: Binnington Injury, Kadri Controversy, Free Agent Signing and More!

Welcome to the Victoria Day edition of Links, News, and Notes. Hope everyone is enjoying some well-deserved time off with friends and family. Let’s take a spin around the world of hockey:

Jordan Binnington will miss at least the rest of the St.Louis Blues’ second round series against the Colorado Avalanche after sustaining a knee injury in game three. The injury occured when Nazem Kadri and Calle Rosen got tangled up and fell onto Binnington. Kadri being who he is, the Blues certainly thought it was intentional: