Weekly Question: Which Players are Untouchable?

Since the 2021-22 season has ended for the Ottawa Senators, there have been endless discussions about what Pierre Dorion will do in the off-season to try to improve the team. Although I’m not confident in them getting the right player for the right price, I do think Dorion will get somebody, most likely a forward. Perhaps someone like Claude Giroux comes via free agency, but the more likely scenario is a trade.

The problem with a trade is that it’s difficult to move young players you’ve become attached to, which is why a lot of Senators fans seem hesitant to move some of their better prospects, even if it means getting a very good player. If they want to target Kevin Fiala or someone in that stratosphere, they will have to give up multiple very good pieces, although you obviously don’t want to move someone in the “untouchable” category. What constitutes “untouchable” is different for everyone, because some are very liberal with the term and some say that nobody is safe.

The latter point is mostly true because if Wayne Gretzky can be traded, anyone can (thanks, Pierre). However, for the purposes of this exercise, I want you to think about trades that involve Ottawa acquiring a top-6 forward or top-4 defenseman, not some superstar who will cost multiple core pieces. So yes, even the “untouchables” aren’t truly untouchable, but you get the point.

So this week’s question is: which players on the Senators are untouchable in a trade this off-season?

I’ve created a google form below, where you can click all players who you would not consider moving in a trade. You should be able to see the results afterwards as well:

You don’t have to fill out the form if you don’t want to, but it’ll be interesting to see the results. Either way, feel free to share what you think in the comments!