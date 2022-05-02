LNN: Locker Room Cleanout, IIHF Men’s Worlds, and Feel Good Stories

It’s playoff season, baby! And also locker room cleanout season, and men’s world championships season, for those of us who don’t cheer for playoff teams. Here are some links, news and notes from around the NHL.
- One of the best things I’ve seen this week: Malcolm Subban singing the anthem at a Sabres game.
Malcolm Subban sings the American national anthem and both team's players love it #LetsGoBuffalo #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/M5UkKXS93F— Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) April 29, 2022
- The Red Wings have announced that they will not renew the contracts of three of their coaches, including head coach Jeff Blashill. Anyone who has paid attention to the Red Wings’ fanbase this year will know that they are not particularly high on this guy, so this move could make things interesting in the Atlantic division.
- The end of the season means that it’s time for lots of press conferences. DJ Smith and several players spoke to the media on Saturday, and Dorion held a lengthy press conference yesterday. You can listen to all of them on TSN 1200, and you can watch the video of Dorion’s presser here:
- There are plenty of places you can look for recaps of what everyone said, including TSN and The Athletic. One important thing to note is that the team has apparently informed Chris Tierney that he will not be offered another contract, and Victor Mete that he will not be extended a qualifying offer. Ennis might get a contract once free agency starts, depending on what happens before then. No word on the other pending free agents.
- Dorion also had very nice things to say about Erik Brännström, which is somewhat surprising but nice to hear. He called him the most improved player, and confirmed that the team is working on getting a deal done with him.
- The IIHF Men’s Worlds begin on May 13th, and the Sens will be well represented. Tim Stützle will be suiting up for Germany, with Thomas Chabot and Drake Batherson playing for Canada and Austin Watson and Adam Gaudette joining team USA.
- For francophones: Sylvain St. Laurent wrote a great piece for Le Droit about Mathieu Joseph inviting a young hockey player who was recently the target of racism to the Sens’ final home game of the season. If you don’t speak French, you can translate it automatically if you’re using google chrome.
- The draft lottery odds have been finalized, and the Sens have a 6.5% chance of picking first overall. The lottery will take place on May 10th, at 6:30 PM.
- A game between the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks delivered a nice feel good story last week, when an EBUG (Emergency Backup Goalie) had to finish the game for the Ducks. The Athletic had a nice piece about him.
Loading comments...