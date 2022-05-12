PHF Free Agency, NHL Awards, and More!

- Free agency has started for the Premier Hockey Federation, and it is wild. I’ve mentioned my appreciation for the PHF’s Toronto Six a few times before in LNNs, and I’ve specifically talked about their star forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis. On Monday, it was reported that Grant-Mentis had signed a record-breaking one year deal with the Buffalo Beauts, worth $80,000 USD, which is the largest contract in women’s hockey history. While I’m devastated to see her leave Toronto, it’s amazing to see her making history like this. It’s well-deserved; she’s a hell of a player.
- The full Team Canada roster for the IIHF worlds is official, and as expected, Drake Batherson and Thomas Chabot are both on it. Surprisingly, Nick Holden will also join them! Canada has not yet announced a captain for the tournament, but you have to think Chabot is in the running. Austin Watson was also named an alternate for the US.
- The draft lottery confirmed that the Sens’ first round draft pick will be the 7th pick, and it sounds like the team hasn’t ruled out the possibility of trading it. Wayne Scanlan takes a look at some of their options over at Sportsnet.
- After an incredible 23 seasons in the NHL, Patrick Marleau of the San Jose Sharks has announced his retirement, with a piece in the Player’s Tribune.
- The New York Islanders shocked the hockey world on Tuesday when they fired Barry Trotz, who is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the league. Here’s a look at some of the teams that might be interested in hiring him.
- Last night, the Rangers forced a game six against the Penguins, and it’s unclear if that game six will feature Sidney Crosby, who did not finish game five after leaving with an injury. This is the hit that sent him to the locker room:
Jacob Trouba, who's delivered more than his share of dubious hits since leaving friendly Manitoba, elbowed Sid in the head. That's why Crosby left the game.pic.twitter.com/xl3XaxcUzx— Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) May 12, 2022
- Finally, the NHL has announced the finalists for the much-contested Calder trophy, and they are: Moritz Seider of the Red Wings, Trevor Zegras of the Ducks, and Michael Bunting of the Leafs.
