2022 NHL Draft Lottery: Open thread

Will this be the year?!

What’s happening?

The 2022 NHL Draft Lottery is taking place tonight, Tuesday, May 10th, at 6:30pm ET. The Senators have a 6.5% chance of winning the lottery, and only the first two picks are up for grabs this year, just like 2021. You can check out our preview of the event for more details, but here’s an image describing the full odds for every team:

Where can I watch?

If you’re in Canada, Sportsnet (EN) and TVA Sports (FR) have the official feeds. If you’re in the United States, go to ESPN.

What can I do in the meantime?

Feel free to share a screenshot of your Tankathon spin below. Limit it to one! Here’s mine (not kidding):